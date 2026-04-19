‘It gave me freedom’: Hyderabad woman defends 9 to 5 job amid ‘quit your job’ trend

A woman from Hyderabad has struck a chord online after sharing a heartfelt take on the value of a regular 9 to 5 job, especially for those from middle class families. Taking to Instagram, Akanksha posted a video reflecting on her journey as the eldest daughter in her household and why she does not view a conventional job as something limiting.

A Hyderabad woman shared how her job helped support her family and eased financial pressure at home.(Instagram/_akankshaa_rai)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Also read: ‘Left my ₹9 LPA job’: Delhi woman shares how she earned ₹1.5 lakh in one month as content creator)

In the video, she said, "I don't know who needs to hear this, but as an elder daughter from a middle-class family, I'll never look down on a 9-to-5, because for me, it was never just a job. It was the first time I could ease a little pressure at my place. The first time I did not have to think twice before spending on something I liked. The first time I felt like I could stand on my own feet."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} She went on to highlight the emotional and financial responsibilities often carried by elder siblings. "Growing up, you don't just dream for yourself. You carry your siblings' expectations, their worries. So when the salary hits your account, it's not just money, it's security, it's relief, it's dignity." Stability over trends {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She went on to highlight the emotional and financial responsibilities often carried by elder siblings. "Growing up, you don't just dream for yourself. You carry your siblings' expectations, their worries. So when the salary hits your account, it's not just money, it's security, it's relief, it's dignity." Stability over trends {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Addressing the popular online narrative of quitting jobs to pursue passion, Akanksha added, "I know the internet loves to say 'Quit your 9-to-5, chase your passion,' but for people like us, it's not always that simple, and honestly, not everyone wants to leave." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Addressing the popular online narrative of quitting jobs to pursue passion, Akanksha added, "I know the internet loves to say 'Quit your 9-to-5, chase your passion,' but for people like us, it's not always that simple, and honestly, not everyone wants to leave." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She further explained why stability matters to many. "Some of us find comfort in stability, in knowing we can support our home, take care of responsibilities, and still hold on to our little dreams on the side. Not all of us are trying to build something huge, some of us are just trying to build a stable, peaceful life, and that matters just as much." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She further explained why stability matters to many. "Some of us find comfort in stability, in knowing we can support our home, take care of responsibilities, and still hold on to our little dreams on the side. Not all of us are trying to build something huge, some of us are just trying to build a stable, peaceful life, and that matters just as much." {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The clip was shared with a caption that read, "My 9 to 5 didn’t trap me… it gave me freedom. As an elder daughter from a middle-class family, this job is more than a paycheck, it’s security, support, and self-respect. Not everyone is building an empire. Some of us are building a life."

Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The video has received a range of reactions, with many users resonating with her perspective. One user wrote, "This is so real, not everyone has the luxury to just quit and experiment." Another said, "Finally someone said it, stability is underrated."

(Also read: IIIT Delhi grad quits ₹17 LPA banking job due to toxic culture and work pressure: '9 to 5 became 9 to 7')

A third commented, "As an elder daughter, I felt every word of this," while another added, "People on the internet forget that responsibilities are real." One user wrote, "There is nothing wrong in choosing peace over hustle," and another shared, "This is the most honest take I have seen in a while."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON