‘It gave me freedom’: Hyderabad woman defends 9 to 5 job amid ‘quit your job’ trend
A Hyderabad woman said her 9 to 5 job gave her freedom, stability and dignity.
A woman from Hyderabad has struck a chord online after sharing a heartfelt take on the value of a regular 9 to 5 job, especially for those from middle class families. Taking to Instagram, Akanksha posted a video reflecting on her journey as the eldest daughter in her household and why she does not view a conventional job as something limiting.
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In the video, she said, "I don't know who needs to hear this, but as an elder daughter from a middle-class family, I'll never look down on a 9-to-5, because for me, it was never just a job. It was the first time I could ease a little pressure at my place. The first time I did not have to think twice before spending on something I liked. The first time I felt like I could stand on my own feet."
She went on to highlight the emotional and financial responsibilities often carried by elder siblings. "Growing up, you don't just dream for yourself. You carry your siblings' expectations, their worries. So when the salary hits your account, it's not just money, it's security, it's relief, it's dignity."
Stability over trends{{/usCountry}}
She went on to highlight the emotional and financial responsibilities often carried by elder siblings. "Growing up, you don't just dream for yourself. You carry your siblings' expectations, their worries. So when the salary hits your account, it's not just money, it's security, it's relief, it's dignity."
Stability over trends{{/usCountry}}
Addressing the popular online narrative of quitting jobs to pursue passion, Akanksha added, "I know the internet loves to say 'Quit your 9-to-5, chase your passion,' but for people like us, it's not always that simple, and honestly, not everyone wants to leave."{{/usCountry}}
Addressing the popular online narrative of quitting jobs to pursue passion, Akanksha added, "I know the internet loves to say 'Quit your 9-to-5, chase your passion,' but for people like us, it's not always that simple, and honestly, not everyone wants to leave."{{/usCountry}}
She further explained why stability matters to many. "Some of us find comfort in stability, in knowing we can support our home, take care of responsibilities, and still hold on to our little dreams on the side. Not all of us are trying to build something huge, some of us are just trying to build a stable, peaceful life, and that matters just as much."{{/usCountry}}
She further explained why stability matters to many. "Some of us find comfort in stability, in knowing we can support our home, take care of responsibilities, and still hold on to our little dreams on the side. Not all of us are trying to build something huge, some of us are just trying to build a stable, peaceful life, and that matters just as much."{{/usCountry}}
The clip was shared with a caption that read, "My 9 to 5 didn’t trap me… it gave me freedom. As an elder daughter from a middle-class family, this job is more than a paycheck, it’s security, support, and self-respect. Not everyone is building an empire. Some of us are building a life."
Watch the clip here:
Internet reacts
The video has received a range of reactions, with many users resonating with her perspective. One user wrote, "This is so real, not everyone has the luxury to just quit and experiment." Another said, "Finally someone said it, stability is underrated."
(Also read: IIIT Delhi grad quits ₹17 LPA banking job due to toxic culture and work pressure: '9 to 5 became 9 to 7')
A third commented, "As an elder daughter, I felt every word of this," while another added, "People on the internet forget that responsibilities are real." One user wrote, "There is nothing wrong in choosing peace over hustle," and another shared, "This is the most honest take I have seen in a while."
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)