It is taking people multiple tries to notice the cat in this video. Can you spot it faster?

Do you regularly watch cat videos? Then you may be aware of how some of the clips show ‘superpowers’ of the kitties. Be it squeezing into really small places or sneakily stealing food, the different videos show the talented sides of the cats. There is now a latest addition to that list and this video shows the ‘ability’ of a cat to hide in plain sight. Shared on Instagram, it is taking people more than one view to spot the kitty in the video. Can you do it at the first try?

Originally posted by an Instagram user, the video captured people’s attention after being re-shared by an Insta page. “Almost didn’t see him there,” they wrote while sharing the video along with a laughing out loud video.

The clip opens to show a text that reads, “We got a new nieghbour.” It then shows someone opening the door to a balcony and looking towards the house next to them.

Take a look at the video to spot the cat:

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the video has accumulated over 30,000 views and counting. The share has also received several comments. “I watched this about 6 times before I saw the cat. I was looking at the plant pot thinking there was a face on it or something,” wrote an Instagram user. “It took me three tries,” shared another. “OMG! That was a great search and find puzzle. I kept looking at the planters! He is very cute,” posted a third. “I’m still lost,” commented a fourth.

