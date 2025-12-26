Italian woman surprises delivery agent with 12,000 Christmas tip in Dubai, internet praises her kindness

A short video showing a simple yet powerful act of kindness by an Italian woman in Dubai has struck a chord with social media users. The clip features Fabrizia Franceschetti, an Italian national, opening her door to receive a delivery. A video showed an Italian woman surprising a delivery agent with a Christmas tip.(Instagram/fabrizia_dxb)

As the video begins, Franceschetti greets the delivery agent with a friendly “hello how are you”, instantly setting a relaxed and cheerful tone. She then asks the agent whether he is celebrating Christmas. When he replies that he is not, the interaction takes an unexpected and touching turn.

A generous Christmas surprise

Franceschetti opens her wallet and hands the delivery agent a Christmas tip of 500 AED (approximately ₹12,220). The agent’s reaction is immediate and heartfelt. Smiling broadly, he responds with a grateful “thank you so much”, visibly surprised by the gesture.

Just as the agent prepares to leave, Franceschetti asks another simple question, “do you want chocolate”. She then offers him a chocolate along with a bottle of water, adding another thoughtful and humane layer to the moment.

Take a look here at the video:

The clip was shared online with the caption, “Giving Xmas gift to our deliver driver”.

Viewers described the moment as a reminder of the true spirit of the festive season, particularly for those working long hours away from their families. Many noted how rare it is to see such genuine appreciation shown to delivery workers, especially in everyday interactions.

Social media users react

The comments section soon filled with emotional and appreciative responses. One user wrote, “This is what Christmas is really about kindness without expecting anything back”. Another said, “The smile on his face says everything, such a beautiful gesture”. A third commented, “People like her restore faith in humanity, especially during the holidays”.

Others echoed similar sentiments. One reaction read, “Delivery drivers work so hard and are often invisible, this made me emotional”. Another user added, “Small acts can make a big difference, respect to this lady”. Yet another comment said, “This should inspire more people to treat workers with dignity and warmth”.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)