'It's a bit difficult to say Eternal': Zomato's name change surprises food delivery addicts

In a move that has surprised many, the online food delivery platform, Zomato, has decided to change the name of its parent company ‘Zomato Limited’ to ‘Eternal Limited.’ In a letter to shareholders, Zomato boss Deepinder Goyal said that the company's board has approved the name change. (Reuters)

In a letter to shareholders, Zomato boss Deepinder Goyal said that the company's board has approved the name change. “Our corporate website will transition from zomato.com to eternal.com. We will also change our stock ticker from ZOMATO to ETERNAL. Eternal will comprise four major businesses (as of now) – Zomato, Blinkit, District, and Hyperpure,” he said in the letter.

The new name along with the logo will now encompass the company's four core businesses -- Zomato, Blinkit, District and Hyperpure.

The news of the rebrand spread on social media and many were confused by what it meant for their favourite food delivery app.

Social media shocked by name change

"Kya bhai kyu naam badal rhe ho. My mom likes Zomato. It's a bit difficult to say Eternal," lamented one user.

"Zomato aacha naam tha yaaaarr! Eternal Mai vo baat nahi hai. Aaj se Swiggy use karuga," joked another user.

Goyal has, hoever, clarified, that the food delivery service's name will remain unchanged. Others pointed to the rebrand sounding familiar to those undertaken by Facebook (Meta) and Google (Alphabet).

"Twitter > X, Facebook > Meta, Zomato > Eternal. Only creates complications for us to keep saying. Please founders, nobody cares that much about the name. let it be what it was, unless you have been convicted of fraud and want to start afresh," said one of them.

"I guess we have an end to the debate on whether it is Zo-maa-to or Zo-ma-to! It’s neither. It’s ‘Eternal’ now. On a serious note, it’s just the name of the corporate entity which changes to ‘Eternal’. The platform still remains Zomato, sorry, Zo-maa-to!" said another.

"Zomato is now 'Eternally' etched in our minds, and they have decided to rebrand themselves as Eternal. They would surely go beyond food deliveries, maybe entering into groceries and subscription-based deliveries. Idk what runs in the mind of DG, but this is a bold step," shared a third user.

A fourth one said, "It's refreshing to see the name of the company change to Eternal. But let Zomato be Zomato (I mean the app)."

