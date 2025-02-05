How was Zomato chief of staff interview? Man who applied for the position spills the beans

Deepinder Goyal has shared an update about the interviews he conducted to fill the chief of staff position in his company. Replying to that post, a man claimed that he applied for the position and also revealed his experience at the interview. A product manager shared he applied for the chief of staff position at Deepinder Goyal's Zomato. (File Photo, X/@SjayKH)

The man wrote that though he didn't make it to the final cut, after applying just out of curiosity, he did have a fruitful interview. He added that the feedback he received during the interaction helped him “tremendously.”

“Sent out the mail purely out of curiosity and ended up having one of the best interview experiences. Didn’t make the final cut, but the conversation and feedback have helped me tremendously over the past few months. Grateful for the opportunity!” Sanjay Krishna, a senior product manager at a tech app, wrote.

Who applied for the chief of staff position at Zomato?

The CEO wrote that the company received 18,000+ applications and met over “150 incredibly talented individuals” from the pool. Among them, 30 people have already received offers, and “18 have already joined Zomato (and other group companies like Blinkit) in high-impact roles.”

Who has joined for the “high-impact” roles?

Deepiner Goyal revealed on X that they are “founders who bootstrapped startups from their dorm rooms, engineers who rewrote entire tech stacks over a weekend, operators who turned chaos into scale, and a handful of brilliant young minds fresh out of college.” People the company’s leadership believes will “lead them into the future.”

Also Read: Deepinder Goyal asks Bengaluru man to apply for job after reading his suggestions for Zomato

How many people are working as chief of staff?

“4 of the 18 people who have already joined us, work directly with me, and 2 of them are in Chief of Staff roles. And we’re not done. With 18,000+ applications, we’re still carefully sifting through this amazing talent pool,” the CEO further informed.

Initial controversy about the job role

Last November, the Zomato CEO sent social media into a frenzy with his job posting about the chief of staff role. Initially, he added that people who were applying would have to pay ₹20 lakh. However, later, he reassured that no payout was necessary, and in fact, anyone joining the position would be “paid handsomely.”