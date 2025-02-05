Billionaire Deepinder Goyal wants applicants to write ‘I have a second brain’ in email to him. Here’s why

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal created quite a controversy when he shared his post about recruiting for the position of chief of staff with the condition that the applicants have to initially pay him ₹20 lakh to get a shot at the said position, which he later reassured was never part of the hiring plan. He is back again with a new job offer, and this time, he wants people to write a special subject line in the emails to him for an AI-related job position. While his post reminded some of his previous stunt, many were left intrigued by his new condition for applicants with his company. Indian billionaire Deepinder Goyal’s “I have a second brain” post has gone viral. (File Photo)

What did Deepinder Goyal post?

Taking to X, he wrote, “I am looking to work with business and product leaders who have already started using AI as their second brain. If you are the one, please write to me at d@zomato.com. PLEASE include the phrase 'I have a second brain' in the subject line,” he wrote.

Intrigued, an angel investor replied to the X share and added, “Using AI as your ‘second brain’ can help streamline decision-making and enhance creativity, allowing you to focus on what truly matters. It's becoming a game changer for professionals.” The CEO replied, “Absolutely. My productivity is up multiple times since I embraced it.”

Check out the post here:

What did social media say?

An individual wrote, “What happened to the Chief of Staff thing? There was no reply to that.” Another asked, “Not a product leader, but I use AI for almost all my stuff, including health, sleep, work, and suggestions. Does that count?” A third added, “Best job posting. High-time people realise they need to befriend AI and work smarter!!!!!” A fourth commented, “‘I have a second brain’— and I think everyone should have this! AI makes life easier for founders by optimising decisions, automating workflows, and unlocking new possibilities. It’s not just a tool; it’s a mindset shift. Excited to see this initiative!”

In recent days, Chinese firm DeepSeek has stunned the world with its AI chatbot, which is supposedly built at a fraction of the cost of its Western counterparts like OpenAI and Meta. Amid heated discussions about who will win the AI war—China or the USA—many Indians have been left wondering when the country will come up with an AI chatbot that can compete on the global platform.