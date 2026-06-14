'It's not as easy as it looks': Woman's take on Bengaluru job market gets people talking

Is Bengaluru really the land of opportunity that many believe it to be? A social media user recently questioned the city's reputation, arguing that finding success there is much harder than people make it seem. The post, shared by Anshika Aggarwal on X, prompted many professionals and job seekers to share differing views on the city's job market and rising costs.

Many professionals are rethinking what success in Bengaluru really means. (Representational Image)

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In her post, Aggarwal wrote, "Bangalore is literally a bubble. Everyone says that if you are there, you will find great opportunities, but no one tells you how because it's not as easy as it looks. Opportunities don't just come to you. I know a developer with more than three years of experience who is still getting internship offers for ₹10,000 per month. In my opinion, it's better to stay in your hometown and build in public."

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Is Bengaluru really a bubble?

{{^usCountry}} While some users agreed with Aggarwal's assessment, others argued that her example was an exception rather than the norm. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While some users agreed with Aggarwal's assessment, others argued that her example was an exception rather than the norm. {{/usCountry}}

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One person commented, "That's an exceptional case. It took me just two months to understand the vast opportunities available there."

Another user disagreed with the "bubble" label altogether. "I don't think it's a bubble. So many people are migrating there. It's like the saying, 'Build it and they will come.' Bengaluru is still in that building stage, which is why companies started their research centres there."

Others pointed out that success in the city often depends on adaptability and continuous learning rather than location alone.

"Obviously, Bengaluru isn't a bubble. You have to adapt or go home. I remember a time when even basic front end developers were getting paid a lot," one user wrote.

Debate shifts to costs and competition

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Not everyone defended the city. Several commenters argued that rising costs and increasing competition have changed the equation for professionals.

One user echoed Aggarwal's sentiment, writing, "Yes, it is all hype and show off. As you said, it's better to stay in your hometown and build."

Another highlighted the growing cost of living. "It's too overcrowded now. I see a trend where companies are not investing heavily in Bengaluru. Many are buying real estate in tier two cities to attract more affordable talent. Companies need to pay more in Bengaluru, and people aren't liking it because of rent and food costs."

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Some responses were more direct. "With three years of experience, if you still need to be babysat, then the problem is you, not the city. A bad carpenter always blames his tools," one commenter wrote.

Others summed up the debate in a simple line: "Obviously, one has to work hard."