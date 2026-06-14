'She’s unstoppable': Mother confidently books cab, daughter captures sweet moment

A simple moment of a mother learning how to book a cab has left the internet smiling for all the right reasons. Shared on Instagram by user Malinivlogs, the clip shows a mother trying to navigate a cab booking app while her daughter guides her through each step. What starts as a basic tech lesson quickly turns into a light, funny exchange that feels very familiar in many households. Daughter helps mother navigate cab booking app. (Instagram/@malini_ki_duniya)

The caption on the video reads, “Mom recently learned how to book a cab for herself. She is unstoppable since then.” The line has resonated with viewers for capturing the confidence that comes with learning something new.

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A step by step cab booking lesson at home In the clip, the mother is seen holding her phone and learning how to use the app. The conversation begins with her saying, “Enter destination.”

Her daughter responds, “Theek hai, karo.”

The mother then says, “D mart na? Mini book kardeti hun.”

Her daughter quickly steps in and says, “Ruko ruko, destination daala, kahan se pick up karenge voh daala aapne?”

The mother replies, “Haan, voh toh usme address hai mera.”

The daughter responds again, “Acha,” as she continues guiding her through the process. The mother smiles as she follows along, trying to understand each step of the booking.

Check out the full video below: