Weakest password ever: Security password for the Louvre’s cameras revealed after heist, it was 'Louvre'

The brazen heist of $102 million in jewels at the Louvre Museum shocked the world and has put the establishment’s security system under scrutiny. According to reports, during the investigation, it was revealed that the password for the world-famous museum's video surveillance system was “Louvre" at the time of the robbery. The museum's security measures came under scrutiny after the heist. (Unsplash)

ABC reported that, according to French investigators, the entire robbery took place in seven minutes. The Louvre director told French lawmakers, "The security system, as installed in the Apollo Gallery, worked perfectly. The question that arises is how to adapt this system to a new type of attack and modus operandi that we could not have foreseen."

Who are the suspects?

Four suspects are in custody for their alleged involvement in the heist. The suspects are local petty criminals with no association with organised crime, reported CNN.

Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau stated that the group consisted of one woman and three men, noting that they were residing in the Seine-Saint-Denis area.

One of the suspects reportedly has 11 previous convictions, 10 of which are for robbery. The man has “a varied criminal record but not one which would normally suggest involvement with organised crime,” said Beccuau.

Another suspect had 15 previous convictions, including two for robberies. “I don’t find it that surprising. What we are seeing now is that people with no significant association with organised crime are progressing relatively quickly to committing extremely serious crimes,” added Beccuau.

The thieves stole the jewellery from the Apollo Gallery on the Louvre’s upper floor. They gained access to the gallery using a truck-mounted ladder placed outside a window of one of the ornate rooms in the museum.

The thieves stole a total of nine items after breaking two high-security display cases.