Algerian national fleeing France, a couple: All about the Louvre heist suspects

Four suspects involved in the Louvre heist have been given preliminary charges and incarcerated, including three believed to be members of the team that forced its way into the museum. French CRS riot police officers were seen patrolling near the glass Pyramid of the Louvre Museum, after French police arrested suspects in the Louvre heist case, in Paris(Reuters)

The suspects include an Algerian national living in France, a 39-year-old man arrested on October 25, another man believed to be a member of the team that arrived in the museum with a lift truck and lastly a woman who is the longtime partner of the third man, Associated Press reported.

The heist, which took place last month, shocked the world as thieves raided one of the most famous museums in Paris, targeting the Apollo Gallery and leaving with pieces of jewellery in just seven minutes.

Paris prosecutor Laure Beccau emphasised the apparent “closeness” of the suspects. Two of them were convicted in 2015 in the same theft case, and all are based in Paris' northern suburbs.

As per the French law, names and biographical information of the suspects have not been made public yet. The information is kept a secret to avoid compromising the ongoing police work.

Here's what to know so far about the suspects:

First suspect: The first suspect is a 34-year-old Algerian national who has been living in France since 2010 is suspected to be one of the 2 thieves who cut the display cases with a disc cutter in the Apollo Gallery to steal precious jewellery. He was arrested six days after the heist at the Charles de Gaulle airport as he was about to fly back to Algeria.

The man lives in a suburb north of Paris and is already involved in road traffic offences and a theft. His DNA was found on the scooter used in the getaway. The man also said that he is currently unemployed but used to work as a garbage collector and a deliveryman.

Second suspect: Another 39-year-old man was also arrested at his home in Aubervilliers. The police believe that he is the second man who entered the Apollo Gallery. His DNA was found on one of the glass cases where the jewels were displayed.

The man is previously involved in several thefts. He is scheduled to go on a trial later this month for damaging a prisoner's cell in which he was detained as part of another investigation. The 39-year-old is now facing preliminary charges of theft by an organised gang and criminal conspiracy.

Third suspect: A 37-year-old man is the third suspect in the case. Held after 10 days of the heist, this man is believed to be the third member of the team who arrived at the Louvre with a lift truck. While his DNA was found inside the basket lift, he has denied involvement in the incident. He also has a previous criminal record with 11 previous convictions, 10 of which are for theft.

Fourth suspect: Among the four suspects, one is a 38-year-old woman who is the longtime partner of the 37-year-old suspect. The couple lives in La Courneuve, another suburb of Paris close to Aubervilliers. She is facing preliminary charges of complicity in theft, after a small amount of her DNA was found in the basket lift, which the Paris prosecutor says could be due to “DNA transfer.

(With inputs from Associated Press)