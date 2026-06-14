Bengaluru man claims building owner vandalised car, scribbled 'No Parking' across bonnet: 'Truly disheartening'

The man also shared a video showing scratches across multiple parts of the vehicle, including the bonnet, doors and side panels. Images featured in the video also show the words ‘No Parking’ etched onto the car’s bonnet, while circular and criss-cross scratches can be seen on the sides of the vehicle.

Joshua claimed that the building owner had scratched and scribbled all over his vehicle using stones and sharp objects. “They had even carved ‘NO PARKING’ onto the bonnet, causing significant damage to the paint and body,” he alleged.

“Disappointed by what happened. Wednesday night 11.30 pm, I parked my car in a residential area near BTM Layout. There were other vehicles parked on the same street, no ‘No Parking’ signs. When I returned around 9 am Yesterday ( Thursday )morning, I was shocked to find my car vandalized,” he wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.

In an Instagram post, the man, who goes by Joshua on the platform, claimed he parked his car in a residential area at around 11:30 pm on Wednesday. He said there were other vehicles parked on the same street and no visible “No Parking” signs in the area. However, when he returned around 9 am the next morning, Joshua said that he found his car extensively damaged.

A Bengaluru man has alleged that his car was vandalised overnight after he parked it on a residential street near BTM layout, with the words ‘No Parking” scratched onto the vehicle using sharp objects.

Expressing disappointment over the incident, Joshua said that he was more disturbed by the mindset behind the act than the damage itself. “If there was a concern about parking, there are civil ways to communicate it. Damaging someone's property is never the answer,” he wrote.

“I've lived and travelled in many places, both within and outside Bangalore, and I've never experienced something like this. It's truly disheartening to see such behaviour in the Beautiful City,” he added.

He concluded the caption saying that he had filed a complaint at Madiwala police station and hoped no one else would have to go through a similar experience.

In the comments section, Joshua clarified that the location was not a regular parking spot for him and that he had parked there while visiting a friend. He also claimed that the vehicle was not parked directly in front of any gate or entrance and was not obstructing access for residents.

Joshua added that if residents had concerns about parking, they could have approached civic authorities or the police instead of damaging the vehicle. “I was unaware of any concerns regarding parking in that area. Even if someone had an issue with the parking, there are proper channels to address such concerns. They could have reported it to BBMP, the local authorities, or the police department if they believed any parking rules were being violated,” he wrote.

HT.com has reached out to Joshua. The article will be updated once a response is received.

Social media reactions The post sparked a discussion online, with many condemning the vandalism.

One user wrote, “I dont know why people make a such a big issue of parking. Everybody will visit one of our relative / friends houses. Every where we will face the parking issue. Its common understanding that we have to give spaces to others. If permanent parking means its different issue. But we have to get adjusted to temporary parking problems.”

“It's a good practice to put ur number on display when u park in unknown location. Only then ppl can contact u to move the car,” suggested another.

“Even if there was a no parking sign, no one can key your car. Check the nearby CCTVs , file a police complaint and claim damanges from your insurance,” wrote a third user.

“Many people dream of buying a car. It's sad to see someone damage it like this. Such behavior is unacceptable,” commented another.

“I don’t know why people do it, it has happened with me thrice, I parked my car in the parking area near my house somebody scratched it from front to back then we made some space in front of our house somebody did it again. I think people do it out of jealousy but the amount of stress it gives to owner is unreal,” wrote one user.