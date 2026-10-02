‘It’s only 5 km away means nothing’: 23-year-old French man shares 3 things he learnt after moving to Mumbai

Moving from Paris to Mumbai at 23, French Instagram user Nico has found himself adjusting to a very different pace of life. Three weeks into his move, he has already learnt that getting around the city can be an experience in itself. From traffic and food to learning Hindi, he shared some of the things he has discovered since starting a new life in Mumbai.

French man shares his first impressions of life in Mumbai. (Instagram/@nico_in_mumbai)

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In an Instagram post, Nico looked back at his first few weeks in the city and shared three things nobody had warned him about before the move.

‘You will lose your sense of distance’

The first lesson was about Mumbai’s famous traffic and the way it changes how people think about distance.

“You will completely lose your sense of distance. ‘It’s only 5 km away’ means absolutely nothing here,” Nico wrote.

He said his daily routine has also started revolving around things he perhaps did not have to consider in the same way before moving.

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{{^usCountry}} “You will start planning your day around traffic, heat, chai and where you can get the best food,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “You will start planning your day around traffic, heat, chai and where you can get the best food,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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His third lesson was perhaps the biggest change of all.

“You will very quickly realise that your old definition of ‘normal life’ doesn’t really apply anymore,” Nico said.

But rather than seeing the differences as a problem, he appears to be enjoying the experience.

Watch the full video below:

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From Paris to Mumbai

Nico said there was one more thing nobody had warned him about.

“And honestly, there’s a 4th one nobody told me: you might actually start loving it,” he wrote.

He moved around 7,000 km from Paris to Mumbai, started a new job and met a completely new group of people. He said he has had to build a new life from scratch and is still getting used to his surroundings.

“I’m 23, moved 7,000 km from Paris to Mumbai, started a new job, met an entirely new group of people and basically had to figure out a new life from scratch,” he wrote.

“Three weeks in, I’m still getting lost, still learning Hindi, still discovering new places every week and still occasionally wondering how I ended up here,” he added.

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His post received a warm response from people online. One person asked, “Why would you leave Paris and move to Mumbai? Just curious.”

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Another welcomed him to the city, writing, “Welcome to Mumbai, brother. You will get used to the traffic here. In a while lol.”

“You’re about to have the most wholesome phase of your life,” another person commented.

Someone else told Nico to enjoy his time in the city, saying, “This place is nothing like Paris but it will be fun for you.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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