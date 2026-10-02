‘Why is Goa so expensive?’ Indian traveller compares festive holiday costs with Bali and Vietnam

An Indian traveller has questioned why domestic holidays can become so expensive during the festive season, comparing the cost of a luxury stay in Goa with destinations such as Bali and Vietnam. The traveller said that, despite the higher cost of international flights, an overseas holiday can sometimes work out to a similar overall price. Goa holiday prices can rise sharply during the festive season. (Representative Image/Unsplash)

Goa holiday costs compared with Bali Sharing his thoughts on X, user Parimal wrote, “As a student of mathematics, I have a genuinely stupid question. Why does domestic tourism in India become more expensive exactly when everyone wants to travel?”

He compared the cost of a five-night festive-season holiday, claiming that a five-star hotel in Goa, the Northeast or other popular destinations can cost ₹1.5 lakh to ₹2.5 lakh for the room alone. He also pointed to domestic flight fares that can become two to three times more expensive during busy travel periods.

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“A comparable luxury resort in Vietnam, Bali or Krabi can cost around ₹40,000 to ₹60,000 for five nights,” he wrote.

While international flights cost more, Parimal argued that the overall holiday cost can still be similar when planned carefully.

“Now, at that point, what exactly is one supposed to do? Pay ₹35,000 a night to look at a swimming pool in Goa or pay ₹10,000 to ₹15,000 a night to look at a swimming pool in Bali? I genuinely want to understand the economics here,” he added.

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