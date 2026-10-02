2027 has bad news for corporate employees: These 8 holidays will fall on weekends

For corporate employees already counting down to their next long weekend, 2027 may bring some disappointing news. A number of major festivals and public holidays will fall on Saturdays and Sundays next year, meaning several days that could otherwise have offered a weekday break will instead coincide with the regular weekend. 2027 holiday calendar: These 8 holidays will fall on a weekend.

While holiday calendars vary across states, the 2027 calendar has several prominent holidays landing on weekends. For employees whose companies follow a Monday-to-Friday workweek, that could mean fewer opportunities to turn a public holiday into a much-needed extended break.

So many holidays, so few long weekends In 2027, Maha Shivratri will fall on Saturday, March 6, while Maharashtra Day will also land on a Saturday, May 1.

Independence Day will be observed on Sunday, August 15, followed by Ganesh Chaturthi on Saturday, September 4.

The run of weekend holidays continues later in the year. Gandhi Jayanti falls on Saturday, October 2.

In 2027, Dussehra will be celebrated on Saturday, October 9.

Guru Nanak Jayanti will fall on a Sunday on November 14, while Christmas, celebrated on December 25, will be a Saturday.