Home / Trending / 'Jai ho!': Anand Mahindra lauds digital payment ecosystem at 'India's last tea shop'

'Jai ho!': Anand Mahindra lauds digital payment ecosystem at 'India's last tea shop'

trending
Published on Nov 06, 2022 09:28 AM IST

The post prompted many to share how digital payments have revolutionised lives.

The image shows the shop owner posing with the QR code outside 'India's last tea shop' in Uttarakhand's Mana.(Twitter/@arulmozhi2_O)
The image shows the shop owner posing with the QR code outside 'India's last tea shop' in Uttarakhand's Mana.(Twitter/@arulmozhi2_O)
ByArfa Javaid

With the increased penetration and significant adoption of digital payments in India, many of us do not carry cash when going out and rely on UPI transactions to make purchases. Now, business tycoon Anand Mahindra, who rarely misses out on interesting posts about India, recently took to Twitter to his official, verified Twitter handle to share about the ever-expanding digital landscape in India.

"As they say, a picture is worth a thousand words. This captures the breathtaking scope and scale of India's digital payments ecosystem. Jai ho!" wrote Anand Mahindra while retweeting a post on Twitter. The tweet reshared by Anand Mahindra talks about 'India's last tea shop' in village Mana in Uttarakhand that uses UPI. The Twitter user also attached two photographs with his tweet. It shows shop owners happily posing with a QR code.

Here's what Anand Mahindra posted on Twitter:

The tweet, since being made two days ago, has accumulated more than 5,000 likes and several comments.

"True UPI has achieved what web3 had thought to accomplish in future. Decentralised and democratized economy connecting the last mile," wrote an individual. "Sir, I would like to call it INDIA'S FIRST TEA SHOP !!" posted another. "Wow great," expressed a third. "Digital India," shared a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

Topics
its viral anand mahindra upi + 1 more
its viral anand mahindra upi

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out