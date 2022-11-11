Janhvi Kapoor shares adorably funny video to wish papa Boney Kapoor on birthday

Birthdays are always a special occasion to be celebrated. Our friends and families often share pictures and videos of us to mark the day. Recently actor Janhvi Kapoor also wished her father, Boney Kapoor, with a cheeky reel. In the funny reel, Janhvi has a filter on her father's face that reads, "What are you gonna dance?" The filter shows several faces of celebrities and chooses their songs. For Boney Kapoor, the filter lands on Drake, and a video of his face edited into Drake's song can be seen.

In the post, Jahnvi Kapoor wrote, "Happy birthday to the cutest papa in the whole world. I love you more than you can ever imagine. You're the strongest man I know, and I'm the luckiest girl because I get to call you my dad. Love you Papa."

Take a look at the reel below:

This video was shared just a few minutes back, since then, it has been liked 30,000 times and has several comments. Actor Vijay Varma commented, "Hahahahhahah, I'm gonna try this on my mom." Maheep Kapoor replied to the video using hearts. One person in the comments added, "Happy birthday Boney Kapoor Sir." Another person said, "Happy birthday Boney Kapoor ji. God bless you always." Some others have reacted using heart emojis.