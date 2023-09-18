Japan Ambassador to India relishes aloo tikki in Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar market with his wife

Hiroshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan to India, recently visited the bustling Sarojini Nagar market in Delhi with his wife, Eiko Suzuki, and famous Japanese YouTuber Mayo Japan. The trio indulged in various street foods and explored the local market.

YouTuber Mayo Japan (left), Japan Ambassador Hiroshi Suzuki (middle), and his wife (right) enjoying aloo tikki in Sarojini Nagar market in Delhi. (YouTube/@mayojapan)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Wonderful, desi experience with Hindi-speaking Japanese youtuber Mayo san!! Aloo tikki dijiye @MayoLoveIndia Japanese Ambassador to India visits Sarojini Nagar with Hindi-speaking Japanese YouTuber,” wrote Hiroshi Suzuki while sharing a video on X (formerly Twitter).

The video shows the Mayo Japan and Suzuki recreating the hook steps of Jailer song Kaavaalaa. The group then proceeded to try some delicious aloo tikki from a local vendor before venturing further into the market.

Suzuki even took the time to try on some kurtas, finding one that he absolutely loved and ended up purchasing. He liked it so much that he can be seen wearing it throughout the rest of the video.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Wrapping up their foodie adventure, the trio savoured freshly steamed vegetables and chicken momos, as well as some ram laddus.

Take a look at the tweet shared by Hiroshi Suzuki below:

The post has gained considerable traction on the microblogging site X, amassing over 17,800 views. Additionally, it has received scores of likes and comments.

Here’s how people reacted to this video of Hiroshi Suzuki with the Hindi-speaking Japanese YouTuber:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An individual wrote, “Ambassador Suzuki Mayo's bubbly-jovial nature is breath of fresh air in these times. So good to see you all enjoy Delhi.”

“Ek hi dil hai Ambassador Suzuki. kitni baar jitoge [I have only one heart Ambassador Suzuki. How many times will you win it]” posted another.

A third added, “We love the way Japanese people love and respect Indian people! Every Indian has great love and respect for Japan and their people! Long live our friendship!”

“We love you and your family Ambassador Hiroshi Suzuki. You made my day,” expressed a fourth.

“Wow Sir. You really enjoyed it. Bahut acha laga aap ko Kurta mein dekh kar [Nice to see you in kurta],” commented a fifth.

What are your thoughts on this video? What was your favourite part?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON