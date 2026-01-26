Japanese ambassador extends warm wishes on India’s 77th Republic Day, shares photo with tricolour
On the 77th Republic Day, the Japanese ambassador conveyed greetings to India.
India celebrated its 77th Republic Day on Sunday, with greetings pouring in from leaders and diplomats across the world. Among them was Japan’s Ambassador to India, ONO Keiichi, who extended warm wishes while sharing a personal moment connected to the national celebrations.
Taking to X, the Japanese envoy posted a photograph of himself standing beside the Indian tricolour. In his message, Keiichi highlighted both the significance of Republic Day and his anticipation of participating in the official celebrations in New Delhi.
While captioning the post, he wrote: “Warm wishes on the 77th Republic Day of India. Looking forward to joining the celebrations, with the At-Home invitation received from the Hon’ble President of India — a reminder of India’s rich and diverse culture.Happy Republic Day!”
Significance of Republic Day
Republic Day holds a special place in India’s national calendar as it commemorates the adoption of the Constitution on January 26, 1950.
Each year, the occasion is marked by ceremonial events, cultural programmes and a grand parade that showcases India’s military strength, cultural heritage and technological progress.
Republic Day 2026 parade at Kartavya Path
The annual Republic Day parade will be held at Kartavya Path in New Delhi. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 10:30 am and will last for approximately 90 minutes.
The proceedings will start with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial, where he will lay a wreath and lead the nation in paying tribute to fallen soldiers. Following this, the Prime Minister and other dignitaries will proceed to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path to witness the parade.
Distinguished chief guests from Europe
Continuing the tradition of inviting global leaders, India will host prominent European representatives as chief guests this year. The President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will attend the Republic Day celebrations, underlining India’s growing engagement with the European Union.
