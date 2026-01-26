Japanese ambassador extends warm wishes on India’s 77th Republic Day, shares photo with tricolour

India celebrated its 77th Republic Day on Sunday, with greetings pouring in from leaders and diplomats across the world. Among them was Japan’s Ambassador to India, ONO Keiichi, who extended warm wishes while sharing a personal moment connected to the national celebrations. Marking Republic Day, the Japanese ambassador posted a message highlighting India’s rich culture and expressed enthusiasm about attending the official events. (X/@JapanAmbIndia)

Taking to X, the Japanese envoy posted a photograph of himself standing beside the Indian tricolour. In his message, Keiichi highlighted both the significance of Republic Day and his anticipation of participating in the official celebrations in New Delhi.

While captioning the post, he wrote: “Warm wishes on the 77th Republic Day of India. Looking forward to joining the celebrations, with the At-Home invitation received from the Hon’ble President of India — a reminder of India’s rich and diverse culture.Happy Republic Day!”

Take a look here at the post: