Japanese artists recreate SRK, Deepika’s iconic scene from the song Aankhon Mein Teri

Mayo Japan, a content creator from the land of the rising sun, often shares incredible videos related to Indian songs and films. From recreating dance numbers to famous movie scenes, her Insta page is filled with varied content related to the Indian film industry. In one of her videos she, along with her friend and dancer Kaketaku, recreated an iconic scene from Shah Rukh Khan's film Om Shanti Om. The image shows two artists from Japan recreating a scene from Om Shanti Om song Aankhon Mein Teri. (Instagram/@mayojapan)

“THIS SCENE. Love from Japan,” she wrote along with a heart emoticons while sharing the video. The clip opens to show Mayo wearing a gorgeous yellow-coloured lehenga and her friend Kaketaku dressed in a blue suit.

Which Om Shanti Om scene did they recreate?

In the song Aankhon Mein Teri, as Shantipriya (portrayed by Deepika), walks down the red carpet, her dupatta brushes against Om's (essayed by SRK) hand and gets stuck in a red thread he is wearing around his wrist. A starstruck Om then walks behind her until he is taken away by the security guards.

Mayo and Kaketaku recreated this scene with absolute perfection. In the video, she is seen walking in front of Kaketaku with her dupatta stuck in his wristband.

Here's what people are saying about the video:

The video was shared three days ago. Since then, it has collected more than 3.2 lakh views and counting. The video has also accumulated nearly 50,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the clip. A few also showed their reactions through heart emoticons.

What are your thoughts on this video of the Japanese artists?

“Very nice expressions,” praised an Instagram. “The way he felt the feelings,” joined another. “Some scenes are iconic. Like the one you guys have recreated,” added a third. “This is my favourite scene from Om Shanti Om,” posted a fourth. “This version is just wow,” wrote a fifth.

Also Read: Japanese man recreates Tamannaah Bhatia's Kaavaalaa dance. Watch

About the song Aankhon Mein Teri:

With lyrics from Vishal Dadlani, this beautiful track is sung by KK. Also, Shekhar Ravjiani joined Dadlani as the music director of this song. Aankhon Mein Teri is a part of the 2007 film Om Shanti Om that revolves around the reincarnation of a poor junior artist Om Prakash Makhija as rich superstar Om Kapoor to seek revenge for the death of his love in his previous life.

The film, produced under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment, is directed by Farah Khan. The story is co-written by Mayur Puri and Mushtaq Shiekh. Other than Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, Shreyas Talpade, Arjun Rampal, and Kirron Kher also play prominent roles in the film.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!