Japanese delegation enjoys kulhad chai and samosas at Lucknow tea stall. Video

A Japanese delegation that met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday also took time to experience Lucknow’s famed street food culture. Led by Junichi Ishidera, Deputy Governor of Japan’s Yamanashi Prefecture, the delegation was seen enjoying kulhad chai and samosas at the city’s well known Sharma Tea stall. A video of the visit, shared by news agency ANI, quickly caught attention online.

High level meeting with the chief minister Earlier in the day, the eight member delegation from Japan called on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow. According to a press statement issued by the state government, discussions focused on strengthening ties between Uttar Pradesh and Japan, particularly in areas linked to investment, innovation and sustainable development.

Addressing the delegation, the chief minister highlighted the depth of the bilateral relationship between the two countries. “India-Japan relations are not merely diplomatic in nature, but are rooted in shared values such as mutual trust, discipline, innovation and sustainable development,” he said.

Tea stall moment draws attention Following the formal interaction, the delegation’s visit to the famous tea stall became a talking point on social media. Sharma Tea is considered a cultural landmark in Lucknow, frequented by locals and visitors alike.