Japanese diplomat posts videos of origami artworks for about a year, goes viral

The small clips shared by Hisao Inagaki shows him talking about praying for health and peace.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 06:14 PM IST
Japanese Consul General in Seattle Hisao Inagaki has gone viral on Twitter for a wonderful performance art.(Instagram/@ hisaoinagaki)

The Japanese Consul General in Seattle Hisao Inagaki has gone viral on Twitter for a wonderful performance art and it is something that you must see. Inagaki undertook a project of making origami cranes every day since August 22, 2020 and he has already made 356 cranes. Inagaki has shared identical clips of him showing his creations with the same message of wishing health and peace for the world.

Now a Twitter user Matt Knight has shared a glimpse of the diplomat’s Instagram page featuring his work. “Every day, the Consul General of Japan in Seattle posts a near identical video of himself saying 'Today is my [nth] day in Seattle. I have folded a [nth] crane while praying for everyone’s health and peace.',” reads the caption.

The post, shared on August 10, has amassed over 2,000 likes and numerous comments. From sharing trivia about the performance art to appreciating the project, netizens shared several reactions under the post.

“This is pure meditation,” wrote a Twitter user. “This is one of the most wholesome things ever,” commented another. “An ancient Japanese legend promises that anyone who folds a thousand origami cranes will be granted a wish by the gods. Some stories believe one is granted happiness and eternal good luck, instead of just one wish, such as long life or recovery from illness or injury,” informed a third.

The small clips shared by Inagaki shows him talking about praying for health and peace. “Today is my 356th day in Seattle. I have folded a 356th crane while praying for everyone’s health and peace,” reads the caption shared alongside the video featuring his 356th origami crane.

What are your thoughts on this share?

