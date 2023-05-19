Japanese duo dances to Marathi song Baharla Ha Madhumas. Watch

Dance videos are extremely entertaining to watch. There are several songs that go viral on social media, prompting people to grove to them. Now, another such dance clip has caught the attention of many. It shows a Japanese duo dancing to the Marathi song Baharla Ha Madhumas by Shreya Ghoshal, Ajay-Atul, and Ajay Gogavale. Japanese duo dancing to Marathi song Baharla Ha Madhumas.(Instagram/@kaketaku85)

What's shown in the dance video?

The dance video shows Japanese dancers Kaketu and Piro on the street. They both can be seen doing a coordinated dance on this Marathi track. They are all smiles as they grove. In the post's caption, they wrote, "Baharla Ha Madhumas from Japan."

Watch the video below:

This video was shared one week ago. Since being posted, it has been liked over three lakh times. The share has also received many views and comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "That was surprising." A second added, "A proud moment when foreigners represent India." A third shared, "This is super duper cute." "Too good, happy to see that you guys did it so well," expressed a fourth. Several others have reacted using heart emojis. What do you think about this video?