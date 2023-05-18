Woman's graceful semi-classical dance on Piya Tose Naina Lage Re wins hearts

Do you also enjoy watching dance videos? If yes, you cannot miss out on this clip of a woman doing a semi-classical dance to Piya Tose Naina Lage Re's cover by Jonita Gandhi. Her video has caught the attention of many and gone viral. Woman's graceful dance on Piya Tose Naina Lage Re went viral.(Instagram/@Madhavi Bansal)

In a video shared by Instagram user Madhavi Bansal, you can see her gracefully performing to this classic song. The video shows her dressed in a skirt and top. As she grooves, her steps match well with the song. In the post's caption, she wrote, "This song has been on my mind for a long time now. Finally checked it off my list."

Take a look at the video below:

This video was shared on May 8. Since being posted, it has raked up more than eight million views, and the numbers are only increasing. Several people have also shared likes and comments on the post. Many people loved her performance.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "This is so beautiful." A second added, "Mesmerising. I've watched this so many times I've lost count." "I watched more than 50 times. It's given me a pure vibe of love," expressed a third. A fourth posted, "Absolutely amazing and mesmerizing, well done, Dear Madhavi."