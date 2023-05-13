Home / Trending / Indians dance to Punjabi song in London's metro, netizens love it. Watch

ByVrinda Jain
May 13, 2023 06:00 PM IST

A video showing Indians dancing in an empty London metro line has grabbed the attention of many people.

There has been a rise in the incidents where we see people singing, dancing, and doing other activities in the metro. Several such incidents make their way to social media and often go viral. Now, another video showing Indians dancing in an empty London metro line has grabbed the attention of many people.

Indians dance in London metro. (Instagram/@UB1UB2)
In a video shared by Instagram page @UB1UB2, it shows two Indians in an empty London metro. There is a Punjabi song playing in the background. As the song plays, two men can be seen grooving to it.

Watch the video below:

This video was shared just a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has been liked close to 5,000 times. The share has also received several comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Loving the energy." A second commented, "Love that feeling when the train carriage is pretty all yours when its empty." "Hahaha brilliant," expressed a fourth.

