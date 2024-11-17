Japanese funeral home introduces 'coffin-lying' service for reflecting on life and death

In an innovative twist on funeral traditions, a 120-year-old funeral home in Japan has introduced a “coffin cafe” where visitors can lie in a casket and reflect on life and death. This new initiative is designed to provide a peaceful, introspective experience for those who wish to contemplate their mortality in a comfortable setting. The service was reported by SCMP and has since gained attention for its unique concept. A Japanese funeral home launched a ‘coffin cafe’ to help visitors reflect on life and death. (Unsplash)

(Also read: Indian woman walks through streets of Japan in white socks to test cleanliness, result leaves internet stunned)

A thought-provoking experience

The Kajiya Honten funeral home, located in Futtsu, Chiba Prefecture, was founded in 1902 during the Meiji era and has been serving the community for over a century. In September, the funeral home launched the coffin cafe in collaboration with a funeral supply company. Located on the first floor of its main building, the cafe features three coffins designed in different colours—gold, green, and yellow—adorned with floral patterns and creative motifs to create a calming atmosphere.

Each coffin is crafted to offer visitors a more comfortable experience, allowing them to lie down inside and take time to reflect on life and their eventual passing. The cafe is set apart from the funeral hall, ensuring visitors don’t encounter any grieving families during their visit.

A unique price for reflection

According to SCMP, the coffin cafe experience costs 2,200 yen (around US$14) and has already drawn in a wide range of customers, including couples who visit to take photos together inside the coffins. For many, this experience offers a rare opportunity to reflect on the impermanence of life, with some even choosing to close the coffin lid for a brief moment of contemplation.

Kiyotaka Hirano, the 48-year-old president of Kajiya Honten, shared that the concept stemmed from his personal experience of losing his father unexpectedly when he was just 24. “While most young people think about weddings, few consider funerals,” Hirano said. “This experience allows them to reflect on how they’d like to live before their time comes.”

A rebirth through reflection

Hirano hopes that the experience provides a sense of renewal. “Coming out of the coffin can symbolise a rebirth, a reset of one’s life,” he explained. “I hope people leave feeling they can begin anew.”

(Also read: 'Remove uterus after women turn 30': Japan leader's bizarre population pitch sparks backlash)

Responding to industry challenges

The funeral industry in Japan has faced declining costs and demand in recent years. According to a 2023 survey by Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry, the average cost of a funeral has decreased by 16% over the past decade. To remain competitive, Kajiya Honten has focused on enhancing customer satisfaction rather than just lowering prices, offering personalised coffin and floral arrangements, as well as introducing services like custom memorial urns.

The coffin cafe is a bold step in the company’s efforts to adapt to modern needs while continuing its long-standing legacy.