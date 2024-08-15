Japanese man claims these 3 Indian movies are famous in his country. Hint: They’re related to garam masala

Films have an incredible ability to transcend geographical boundaries. Highlighting that very factor, a Japanese man shared a video talking about three Indian movies which he claims are popular among people in his country. Can you guess the names of the three Indian movies this Japanese man is talking about? (Instagram/@dive.into.japan)

“Famous Indian movies in Japan,” the man wrote as he posted the video. He starts by saying that though Indian films are not very popular in Japan, there are some films that the Japanese love to watch. He then lists three films from different genres - Cheeni Kum, The Lunchbox, and Garam Masala. He also expresses his opinions about the popularity of the movies.

Take a look at the video by the Japanese man here:

Since being shared, the video has gone viral with over 5.6 million views - and the numbers are still increasing. The share has further prompted people to post varied comments.

How did Instagram users react to this video?

“All he said was ‘garam masala’,” joked an Instagram user. “Famous in Japan, but most Indians haven’t seen,” added another.

While a third person commented, “Bro is obsessed with garam masala,” a fourth wrote, “100 reasons why Indian movies are famous in Japan: Garam Masala X 100.” A few also reacted to the video using laughing out loud emoticons.

Dive into Japan is an Instagram page dedicated to informing people about random but interesting facts about the country. The page also has videos that show the content creators comparing the food from Japan with that of other countries. With over 600 posts, the page presently enjoys nearly seven lakh followers.

What are your thoughts on this Japanese man’s post on Indian movies?