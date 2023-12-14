close_game
Japanese man in 11 lakh dog costume meets an actual dog, then this happens…

Japanese man in 11 lakh dog costume meets an actual dog, then this happens…

Dec 14, 2023 06:52 PM IST

In 2022, Toco introduced himself to his YouTube subscribers as a human who had become a border collie because he ‘wanted to be an animal’.

A Japanese man who spent over 2,000,000 JPY (approximately 11 lakh) to look like a border collie met an actual dog. A video of their interaction was recorded and shared by him on social media.

Toco, in an expensive dog suit, met a dog. (X/@toco_eevee)
Toco, in an expensive dog suit, met a dog. (X/@toco_eevee)

“Dog’s reaction to seeing a realistic dog costume,” reads the caption to the video shared on X by Toco. The video shows the dog barking at the man in dog’s costume. After a few seconds, Toco bends down and moves towards the dog. As a result, the dog takes a few steps back while still barking. Towards the end of the video, the dog stops barking and runs away from Toco.

Watch the video here:

In 2022, Toco wore a realistic dog suit and introduced himself to his YouTube subscribers as a human who had become a collie because he ‘wanted to be an animal’. He commissioned the Japanese company Zeppet to create the unique outfit, which took 40 days to make. The company’s statement regarding the suit reads, “We custom-made a dog suit for an individual client. The suit, modeled after a collie, pursues reality in its quadrupedal locomotion.” What are your thoughts on this?

