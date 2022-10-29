Home / Trending / Japanese restaurant lets customers catch their own fish to cook. Watch

Published on Oct 29, 2022 03:21 PM IST

In this restaurant, the customer can catch their own fish and give it to the chef to cook it.

Japanese restaurant that lets you catch fish.(Instagarm/@hangrybynature)
ByVrinda Jain

Generally, when we go outside to cafés and restaurants, we sit down and order our food. We hardly expect that we would have to pick out fresh ingredients for our food too. But, in this Japanese restaurant, if you have ordered some seafood, the customer gets to catch their own fish from a pool in the restaurant. People coming in the restaurant can catch a fish from the side of the restaurant or sit in a boat and have that experience. Once the customer catches their fish, the restaurant makes a celebratory announcement for them. Finally, that fish goes to the chef, who cooks them in any style the consumer wants to have. This video was shared by Instagram user @hangrybynature.

Take a look at the customers catching live fish in the restaurant here:

Since this video was shared, it has been viewed 1.8 million times and has 114,000 likes and several comments. Many people were fascinated with this experience and wanted to try it. One Instagram user said, "I want to do this. So fun." Another person said, "My kids have been asking to go fishing, so I'm adding this to my ever-expanding (thanks to you) Japan list!" A third person wrote, "I did this in Shinjuku. Took over 20 minutes to catch my fish, but it was worth it." "I mean, I've known the Japanese to be a bit quirky, but this is pretty damn cool," wrote a fourth.

