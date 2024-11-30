Japanese vlogger makes his family try Hajmola for first time. Viral video captures their hilarious reactions

Remember when you were a child, enjoying the tangy, spicy, and sweet flavours of pop rocks, gummies, and other delicious treats? These nostalgic delights often vary by region, offering unique tastes that remind us of our childhood. One such treat in India is Hajmola – a mini, round-shaped digestive tablet with a distinct spicy flavour. While Indians are familiar with this quirky snack, imagine the reaction of someone tasting it for the very first time. That’s exactly what happened recently when Japanese travel vlogger Koki Shishido introduced Hajmola to his family, friends, and close acquaintances. Japanese vlogger shared his family's hilarious reactions to trying India’s Hajmola. (Instagram/koki_shishido)

Priceless reactions

In a recent Instagram video, Koki recorded the reactions of his loved ones as they sampled Hajmola for the first time. His grandparents were the first to try the regular version of the tablet. As soon as they popped it into their mouths, their faces contorted in surprise, squinting their eyes from the overwhelming combination of spicy, salty, and tangy flavours. Koki cheekily added a text overlay saying, “Sorry for mera dada aur dada ji.”

Next, it was the turn of his friends. Their reactions were equally amusing, with many of them screaming “Aaahhh!” as the bold flavours hit them. “India is not for beginners” read another text on the video, perfectly capturing the shock on their faces.

While many Japanese viewers were not fond of the intense taste, a couple who ran a "spice curry restaurant" surprisingly found the tablet quite interesting. In the final moments of the video, Koki himself takes the plunge and consumes four Hajmolas in a row, adding a final comedic touch.

Here's how the internet reacted

Since posting the video, it has garnered over six lakh views, with users pouring in their hilarious comments. One user joked, "I think they’ll need some water after that!" Another added, "This is what happens when you mix sweet and fire." There was also a comment that read, “Hajmola should come with a warning for the unprepared!” A few viewers expressed surprise at how the spice-loving couple seemed to handle the shock better than the rest, with one saying, “Only spice experts can survive this.”