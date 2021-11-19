Jasleen Royal, Sidharth Malhotra lip-sync to Ranjha from Shershaah on a flight

Every now and then, that one song comes along that not only is a favourite among moviegoers but is also a favourite on Instagram as well. Same is the case with the song Ranjha from the hit film Shershaah starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. If you’re someone who loves this song, you’ll also enjoy this video shared by Jasleen Royal, the composer of the song.

In an Instagram Reel that Royal shared on Instagram, viewers can see her sitting on a flight and humming along to the famous song. She is seen lip-syncing to the reprised version of the track.

"Wait for it,” says the caption shared along with the video and soon enough, as the video progresses, viewers get to see what exactly she is hinting at. Actor Sidharth Malhotra suddenly enters the frame and lip-syncs to the song along with Jasleen.

Watch the video below:

Since being posted some 19 hours ago, this video has raked in more than 3.75 lakh views, above 70,000 likes, and varied reactions from netizens.

Movie critic Rajeev Masand took to the comments section to tag the two artists and say “superb.” Another individual commented that they “could not even guess Sid would be here in this video.” A third said “aww this was too sweet. Love the reprise version of this song too.”

What are your thoughts on this delightful guest appearance by Siddharth Malhotra in Jasleen Royal’s video?