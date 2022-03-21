Jay Bhanushali and daughter Tara hop on viral dance trend. Watch cute video

Social media can often be found abuzz with several trends that make people jump on to them. Many people take to Instagram to make Reels videos of themselves dancing and celebrities are no different in this case. Actors Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij’s daughter, Tara, can be seen in a similar dance video that has gone viral.

The video opens to show Jay Bhanushali in frame with his adorable little daughter by his side. The two can be seen participating in the viral dance challenge to the song Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes. Bhanushali aces the hook steps to the challenge but what is even more interesting to watch is that the little girl is no less when it comes to her dancing talent.

Little Tara can be seen matching up to her father's steps and even turning around to do the same in the most adorable way ever. The video has been shared on Instagram with a caption that reads, “She wanted me to do this with her.” The caption is complete with a few hashtags like #reelsinstagram #reelkarofeelkaro #reelsviral #reels #reel #reelsindia #reelsvideo #jaybhanushali #jay #tarabhanushali.

Watch the dance video posted by Jay Bhanushali right here:

This video was posted on Instagram around four days ago and it has so far garnered more than a whopping 3.9 million views. It has also gathered many comments from people who couldn’t stop adoring the little one’s moves.

An Instagram user took to the comments section in order to write, “One of the best moments... Father and daughter duo... So cute.” “That last move,” points out another comment. A third comment reads, “Hahaha so cute MashaAllah.”

What are your thoughts on the dance video that features Jay Bhanushali's daughter Tara?