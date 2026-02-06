Jeet Adani’s reaction to Gautam Adani’s wish for him, Diva Shah ahead of 1st wedding anniversary

Jeet Adani responded to a tweet from his father, Gautam Adani, wishing him and his wife, Diva Shah, ahead of their wedding anniversary on February 7. In an event, the couple also presented fixed deposits to 500 divyang women, created in their own name. Jeet Adani and Diva Shah are set to celebrate their first wedding anniversary. (X/@jeet_adani1)

In a translated post, Gautam Adani tweeted, “Jeet and Diva are completing one year of their married life. On this joyous occasion, my heartfelt congratulations to them. On this very day last year, they took the pledge of ‘Mangal Seva’, under which they committed to providing financial assistance of ten lakh rupees each to 500 newlywed differently-abled sisters every year—a commitment that continues to progress today with the same dedication. This brings me immense satisfaction and gratitude.”

The industrialist continued, “Over time, this endeavour has offered a new beginning with dignity and fresh hope in the lives of many families. Truth be told, when a smile and confidence return to a daughter’s life, the fulfilment of that moment makes even the greatest achievements and splendours of the world seem small by comparison.”

He added, “As a father, I feel truly blessed that my children are striving to bring hope and smiles to the lives of many families alongside their own happiness. My prayer to the Lord is that this spirit of service continues to bring joy, dignity, and new hope to the lives of many families ahead, and that Jeet and Diva keep progressing steadfastly on this path.”

Quoting his father’s tweet, Jeet Adani posted, “Thank you mom and dad for giving us the inspiration to embark on this journey of change!”