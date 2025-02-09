Shaadi.com CEO reveals unique wedding gift for Jeet Adani, Diva Shah: ‘Had your profile deleted’

Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal has announced a special wedding gift for industrialist Gautam Adani's son Jeet Adani and his new bride Diva Jaimin Shah after the couple got married on February 7. Billionaire Gautam Adani's younger son Jeet on Friday married Diva Shah at a small and intimate, traditional ceremony.(HT )

The Shark Tank India judge revealed that he has removed Jeet Adani's profile from Shaadi.com website which was created by his friends as a prank years ago.

"As promised, here’s a small wedding gift from me to you and Diva, Jeet Adani. We have had your profile deleted from Shaadi.com now that you have confirmed your participation in Shark Tank India," he wrote in a post on X, sharing a screenshot showing no results of a profile when Jeet Adani's name was searched.

The Adani Group scion had requested the Shaadi.com CEO to remove his profile during a conversation on Shark Tank's 'Beyond The Tank' segment.

Jeet Adani had told Mittal that his friends had set up a profile under his name when they were in middle school. “In middle school, in 8th or 7th grade, you know how boys are… they are messing around and pranking each other. So one of my friends has… if you go on your website, there is a profile called ‘Jeet Adani’ set up,” he revealed Adani.

"I have no idea whose mail id or phone number (has been used), but it is there... yeh nikaldo, please nikaldo... meri shaadi ho rahi hai. Aapka shaadi.com pe profile hai," he told Mittal.

Jeet Adani said he tried to take it down multiple times but failed and the profile continued to remain active.

Billionaire Gautam Adani's son married Diva Jaimin Shah on February 7 in an intimate wedding. The Adani scion shared pictures of the wedding on social media post the following day, captioning the post: "Mr. and Mrs. Adani - To infinity and beyond!"