Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez savour Indian flavours at chef Vikas Khanna’s Bungalow: 'Like a pilgrimage'

Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos and his partner Lauren Sanchez recently visited renowned chef Vikas Khanna’s New York restaurant, Bungalow. The couple, along with other guests, posed happily for a group photograph shared by Khanna on his X (formerly Twitter) account. Vikas Khanna took to X to share a photo of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez visiting Bungalow. (X/@TheVikasKhanna)

In the post, Khanna expressed his joy and pride in hosting Bezos and Sanchez, captioning the picture: “When @JeffBezos said the visit to Bungalow was like a pilgrimage. It filled my heart with pure joy & pride.” He accompanied the post with the hashtags #PowerOfAuthenticity and #SoftPowerOfIndia, reflecting the cultural significance of the visit.

A taste of India at Bungalow

In a separate tweet, Khanna shared the dishes that Bezos and Sanchez were treated to during their visit. The spread included a diverse range of Indian delicacies, such as Bengali Kasundi Tandoori Avocado, Bihari Sattu Roti, and Udipi’s Annanas Menaskai, as well as regional specialties like Gujarati Tindora Pickle and Nagaland’s Black Rice Pudding. The menu also featured Indore-inspired Dahi Kebab and the Jewish-Indian Chicken Chitranee. Khanna’s post concluded with a sweet note, highlighting the final treat: Gulab Jamun Ice-Cream with Millet-Chocolate Cake.

“@JeffBezos was treated to a taste of India,” Khanna wrote on X, adding a personal touch by sharing the variety of flavours from across the country.

Bungalow wins Michelin 2024 Bib Gourmand Award

Khanna’s Bungalow, which opened in March 2024, has quickly become a celebrated destination for those seeking authentic Indian cuisine in New York. Recently, the restaurant received the prestigious Michelin 2024 Bib Gourmand Award. Khanna shared his excitement and gratitude on Instagram, writing, “260 days of Bungalow and today we received the Michelin 2024 Bib Gourmand Award.”

Though Khanna has previously been awarded the Michelin Star eight times, he remarked that this recognition felt different, describing it as a tribute to his heritage and his sister.

Bezos and Sanchez prepare for winter wonderland wedding

As for Bezos and Sanchez, the couple is gearing up for a winter wedding in Aspen this Christmas. According to a source close to the pair, the wedding will feature festive décor, twinkling lights, and a star-studded guest list, with high-profile Hollywood personalities expected to attend. Aspen was chosen as the perfect location to celebrate their union, blending winter charm with the festive holiday spirit.