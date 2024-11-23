Jeff Bezos responds to Elon Musk’s accusations in rare X post. What Amazon billionaire said

Elon Musk recently accused Jeff Bezos of asking people to sell Tesla and SpaceX stock while claiming that Donald Trump would certainly lose the election. The Amazon founder has categorically denied these accusations, calling them “100% not true” in a rare X post. Jeff Bezos vs Elon Musk: Who said what over Donald Trump election.(File Photo)

Elon Musk vs Jeff Bezos

Tesla CEO Elon Musk was one of Donald Trump’s most vocal and visible campaigners during the run-up to the US presidential election. After Donald Trump won the election, the world’s richest man even found a place in his administration - he was appointed head of the US Department of Government Efficiency.

Musk, however, has accused fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos of claiming that Donald Trump would lose the election, causing the stock of his companies, Tesla and SpaceX, to plummet.

(Also read: ‘Jeff Bezos told everyone Donald Trump would surely lose US elections': Elon Musk)

“Just learned tonight at Mar-a-Lago that Jeff Bezos was telling everyone that Donald Trump would lose for sure, so they should sell all their Tesla and SpaceX stock,” Musk wrote on X.

Jeff Bezos refuted the claim in a rare X post - his first since November 6 when he broke his four-month silence to congratulate Donald Trump.

“Nope. 100% not true,” the billionaire founder of Amazon wrote in response to Musk’s post.

“Well, then, I stand corrected,” Musk replied with a laughing face emoji.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, spent more than $130 million on Donald Trump’s reelection campaign. He has been photographed at Mar-a-Lago, Trump's Florida resort, since the election.

Musk’s post accusing Jeff Bezos suggested that his association with Trump would cause Tesla and SpaceX stock to crash if the Republican lost the US presidential election.

(Also read: Elon Musk is officially the richest he's ever been with a $70 billion jump in net worth post-Trump's win)