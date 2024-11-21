‘Jeff Bezos told everyone Donald Trump would surely lose US elections': Elon Musk

SpaceX and X CEO Elon Musk, who will be the co-chair of the second Donald Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), has claimed that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos advised people to sell all their Tesla and SpaceX stocks as he thought that the Republican leader would lose the 2024 US Presidential election. Musk claimed that Jeff Bezos advised everyone to sell all their Tesla and SpaceX stock.

In a post on his microblogging platform, Musk wrote, "Just learned tonight at Mar-a-Lago that Jeff Bezos was telling everyone that @realDonaldTrump would lose for sure, so they should sell all their Tesla and SpaceX stock."

Bezos is yet to respond to the remark.

After Trump defeated Democrat Kamala Harris in the race to the White House for his second term in the Oval Office, Bezos congratulated him in a post on X.

"Big congratulations to our 45th and now 47th President on an extraordinary political comeback and decisive victory. No nation has bigger opportunities. Wishing @realDonaldTrump all success in leading and uniting the America we all love," Bezos, who also owns The Washington Post, wrote.

The Amazon chief had also hit headlines for his newspaper's decision to stop making any presidential endorsements.

In an op-ed article on the Washington Post's website, Bezos defended his newspaper, saying that running presidential endorsements created a "perception of bias" and did not "tip the scales" of an election, BBC cited the piece.

"No undecided voters in Pennsylvania are going to say, 'I'm going with Newspaper A's endorsement'. None. What presidential endorsements actually do is create a perception of bias. A perception of non-independence. Ending them is a principled decision, and it's the right one," Bezos had written.

Donald Trump, with his 'Make America Great Again' and 'America First' motto, won the White House race to get elected as the 47th president of the United States. Additionally, the Republican leader also managed to sweep all the seven swing states.