Jeff Bezos’ wife Lauren Sánchez captures his powerful fist-pump moment after successful launch of Blue Origin rocket

Lauren Sánchez shared a series of pictures of a successful rocket launched by Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin. Amid those is a photo that captures the billionaire’s reaction after his company’s New Glenn rocket was launched with a pair of NASA spacecraft destined for Mars from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Jeff Bezos looking at the camera after the New Glenn rocket’s successful launch. (Instagram/@laurensanchezbezos)

“Watching New Glenn rise and then land on Jacklyn (named after Jeff’s mom) was so emotional for me, and it reflects years of discipline and dedication from Jeff and the entire Blue Origin team,” Sánchez wrote.

The reusable booster that powered the rocket separated at the upper stage, and it then staged down on Blue Origin's Jacklyn floating landing platform. The platform is named after his mother, Jacklyn Gise Bezos, who passed away on August 14, 2025, at the age of 78.

“I’m so proud of you all for this epic milestone,” Sánchez added, along with a series of photos. The first picture she shared shows a smiling Bezos looking directly at the camera. The second one shows the powerful fist-pump moment.

Take a look at the post:

How did social media react?

Many reacted to the post using heart or clap emoticons. An individual posted, “Epic.” Another added, “Amazing! Congratulations.” A third posted, “My hubby works for Blue! Such an exciting day!” A fourth wrote, “So proud of today!!”

New Glenn rocket: What we know

Blue Origin defines it as the company’s giant and reusable rocket, which is built for bigger things. “New Glenn's first stage is designed for a minimum of 25 flights. By operating like a commercial airliner (but with cleaner fuel), New Glenn will lead to significantly less waste and cost.”

The rocket is named after the first American to orbit Earth, John Glenn. It is designed with “safety and redundancy required to fly humans.”