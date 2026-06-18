Jeremy Clarkson reveals cancer diagnosis on his show, leaving fans absolutely devastated: ‘You're so brave. I'm sorry’

British TV personality Jeremy Clarkson revealed that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer in the final 'Clarkson’s Farm' episodes. Prior to the show's airing, he took to social media to warn his fans that he would share sombre news. TV presenter Jeremy Clarkson is diagnosed with prostate cancer. (AP Photo/Dave Shopland)

“Ordinarily we try to keep the show bucolic and charming, and cheerful, but two episodes which drop in the middle of the night tonight are, they’re none of those things,” he said on Instagram. “They’re a difficult watch, they’re really, really difficult.”

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Later, in the show, he told “I’ve cancer” to farm manager Kaleb Cooper and consultant Charlie Ireland.

The 66-year-old former Top Gear presenter didn’t clarify what stage of cancer he had been diagnosed with. However, he described it as "aggressive".

"I disappeared off the other week and I had a biopsy, and it is cancer, and it's aggressive, but it's really early," he said. He said that he had known about the diagnosis since May, and as part of the treatment, a part of his prostate was removed.

"I promise I'll be fine," said Clarkson after revealing his illness. While Cooper asked the presenter to look after himself, Ireland said, “I wish you a very speedy recovery.”

Fans are devastated: The shocking news left fans devastated, prompting a massive wave of emotional reactions across social media. While many users expressed profound sorrow over his cancer diagnosis, countless others rallied behind him, offering unwavering support and wishing him a full, speedy recovery.

An individual wrote, “You're so brave. I'm so sorry.” Another added, “We’re all rooting for you, Jeremy. Stay strong, mate, you mean so much to so many people, take care of yourself.”

A third expressed, “That was the last thing we were expecting to hear. Sending you guys all our love and best wishes.” A fourth commented, “Keep fighting, Jeremy. My dad had prostate cancer twice, once in his 40s and again in his 70s. He made a full recovery both times and lived to the grand age of 91. Sending prayers.”

Jeremy Clarkson’s partner shares a post: Lisa Hogan, an Irish former model and sculptor, who has been dating Clarkson since 2017, shared an Instagram story in support. She posted a screenshot of a post by Prostate Cancer UK, where the organisation thanked Jeremy Clarkson for “sharing his prostate cancer diagnosis and treatment in #ClarksonsFarm, raising vital awareness with the millions of men and families watching.” Hogan also wrote “Thank you for all the support today.”

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She further posted a picture with the text “back at the farm”, referring to her return to their home.