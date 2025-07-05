Jharkhand students scale collapsed bridge using makeshift bamboo ladder to reach school in concerning video

A video capturing a group of students using a makeshift wooden ladder to access a part of a collapsed bridge in Jharkhand has raised concerns on the internet. Several students from Khunti in Jharkhand started using this risky way after the bridge was damaged during heavy rainfall. Jharkhand school students accessing a collapsed bridge with a bamboo ladder. (X/@ANI)

“Children walk on a damaged road and use a bamboo ladder to climb up a collapsed bridge to reach their school,” ANI wrote along with the video.

The footage captures students on the damaged bridge crossing a gap with the help of passersby. As they cross that section, they reach the point where the bridge has collapsed - leaving the path ahead inaccessible.

The schoolchildren, however, climb a makeshift bamboo ladder to reach the next part of the bridge and cross it to go to their school.

According to a report by Live Hindustan, the bridge on the Banai River at Pelaul village on the Khunti-Torpa main road collapsed on June 19 after heavy rainfall. Since then, vehicles have been operating on an alternative route.

Reportedly, some local people, especially those without access to personal vehicles, are having trouble sending their children to school through the alternate route. Their kids are taking the risk by using the temporary wooden ladder constructed by the villagers on the broken bridge.

SDO says the ladder is removed:

Incharge SDO Arvind Ojha said an alternate route has already been established for the commuters and the bamboo ladder has been removed. "We have prepared an alternative route. We are also working to make it a double-lane road. We hope that the work will be completed within 2-3 days, and vehicular movement will begin.”

“It has come to our notice (that children are climbing a bamboo ladder to cross the bridge). The concerned officers have been ordered to ensure that such an incident does not take place again. The bamboo ladder has also been removed. We will implement all the safety measures,” the SDO continued.