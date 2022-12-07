Jimmy Fallon challenges Selena Gomez to play ‘Egg Roulette’. Watch who wins

Jimmy Fallon recently challenged Selena Gomez to play ‘Egg Roulette’ after he invited the singer-actor on his show The Tonight Show. A video of the duo playing the fun game also made its way to YouTube. Hilarious to watch, the video is creating a buzz among people. There is a chance that it will leave you chuckling too.

The video is posted on the official YouTube channel of the talk show with a simple caption. “Selena Gomez and Jimmy take turns smashing eggs on their heads without knowing which are cooked and which are raw,” it reads.

The video opens to show Fallon explaining the rules of the game to Gomez. He says that there are some boiled eggs and some raw ones kept in a carton. Each of them has to take turns to pick up an egg and smash it on the head. The person who ends up smashing two eggs will lose the game.

We won’t spoil the fun by giving away who wins, so take a look:

The video was posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 1.6 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The video, additionally, has received tons of comments from people. While some commented about the game, a few shared appreciative comments for Selena Gomez.

“It feels so nice to see Selena Gomez just doing things. She’s so brave. I hope she knows the world adores her!” posted a YouTube user. “Selena’s laugh is probably one of my favourite things in the world,” expressed another. “This game was so fun. Love them both,” commented a third. “Love this show,” wrote a fourth.