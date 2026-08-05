'Job felt at risk': 42-year-old quits 18 LPA role, earns 1.5 lakh monthly from dairy business

A Hyderabad-based software engineer has shared the story of his neighbour who quit a comfortable job to start a dairy business. Vikas Alwys said that the 42-year-old was earning ₹18 lakh per annum, but lack of job security made him quit to pursue his own business.

Hyderabad man quit ₹18 LPA job to start his own business.

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Vikas revealed that the decision to walk away from the job proved beneficial for his 42-year-old neighbour — his earnings have grown since he started his organic dairy business.

42-year-old quits job

“There is a guy in my area who completed his B.Tech from Osmania University. He is around 42 years old and was earning about ₹18 LPA. Recently, he left his job and started an organic dairy business,” Vikas said in his X post.

When Vikas asked the 42-year-old why he gave up his job for entrepreneurship, the neighbour explained that ever since Trump came into power, his company had been getting fewer projects.

“When I asked him why he left his job, he said that after Trump became President, the market was impacted, there were very few projects in his company, and their jobs always felt at risk,” he explained.

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{{^usCountry}} The man decided that instead of worrying about job security, he decided to resign and focus on his own venture. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The man decided that instead of worrying about job security, he decided to resign and focus on his own venture. {{/usCountry}}

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Business brings ₹ 3.5 lakh per month

Vikas said that the man used his savings to invest in his organic dairy venture, selling products like desi ghee. The fact that he had no loans made the decision easier.

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“Instead of worrying all the time, he made the bold decision to quit. He also said that, thankfully, he had no loans, which made the decision easier,” Vikas revealed.

The former employee and new entrepreneur has now found success with his organic dairy business. According to Vikas, he now earns ₹3.5 lakh as monthly revenue, out of which his profit is ₹1.5 lakh.

“With his savings, he invested in organic dairy products like desi ghee, curd, paneer, and other dairy items. Today, his business generates around ₹3.5 lakh in monthly revenue, with a profit of about ₹1.5 lakh per month,” he said.

(Also read: ₹11 LPA Bengaluru job to start business, now earns ₹28 lakh annually">Man quits ₹11 LPA Bengaluru job to start business, now earns ₹28 lakh annually)

Post sparks conversation

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The post has sparked a conversation on the benefits of employment vs entrepreneurship.

“Entrepreneurs take risks, adapt, and build. Economic uncertainty can push people to create new opportunities, that's the power of innovation and self-reliance,” wrote one person in the comments section.

Another said that everyone should aspire to have a business. “That's a great example of reducing dependency on a single income source. Not everyone should quit their job, but building assets or a business while you can is a lesson worth taking,” the user wrote.

“Respect. Leaving a stable 18 LPA job at 42 and building something real takes guts. Glad the dairy venture is paying off,” a third X user added.

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