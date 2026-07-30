Job seeker says recruiter rejected them over in-hand salary, internet calls it a ‘red flag’

A job seeker has shared an interaction with a recruiter that many people found frustrating. In a Reddit post, the user claimed they were rejected shortly after asking for clarity on the in-hand salary for a role they had applied for. They wondered if asking about pay before the interview had cost them the opportunity.

Job seeker shares recruiter rejection over an in-hand salary query. (Representative Image)

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The post was shared on Reddit with the title, "Got rejected over asking in-hand salary."

The user wrote, "Hi everyone, a small firm messaged me on Indeed regarding a job I had applied for. You can see the screenshot. Was I wrong simply for asking for clarity about the salary? They rejected me instantly. The job market is already so bad. Then you get rejected for something as small as this without even getting an opportunity to interview."

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{{^usCountry}} The screenshot shared with the post appears to show the recruiter ending the conversation after the candidate asked about the in-hand salary. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The screenshot shared with the post appears to show the recruiter ending the conversation after the candidate asked about the in-hand salary. {{/usCountry}}

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Reddit users back the job seeker

Many people in the comments felt there was nothing wrong with asking about salary before moving ahead in the hiring process.

One user wrote, "Better not to join such companies. What's the point of waking up early every day for a whole month just to work there?"

Another commented, "What roles are you looking for? ₹2 lakh per annum is really low. I can probably help you find a better offer."

"You dodged a bullet. Any company that reacts this way when asked about salary is a huge red flag," wrote another.

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One person said, "Exploiting young people while showing so much attitude."

Another commented, "Ignore it and move on. If a company gets upset because you asked about salary, good riddance."

"Which awful company is this? So much attitude for a ₹2 lakh per annum job. Indian companies are truly insufferable," another user wrote.

One comment read, "If what I bring to the table is your only concern, then maybe you're not the right company for me. Good luck."

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Another added, "You saved yourself. You simply asked for your rights. It feels like they wanted someone who wouldn't speak up."

Summing up the sentiment, one user wrote, "What a disgrace. Indian organisations need to do better."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)