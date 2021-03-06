Johny Lever grooves with kids Jamie and Jesse. Netizens love their video
Jamie Lever has recently shared a post featuring her dad Johny Lever and brother Jesse Lever dancing in a special video. The clip has gone viral with people swooning over the dance performance. The clip may leave you giggling as well.
“Duniya bole don’t rush hum bole DON’T TOUCH!” reads the caption shared alongside the video. The clip shows the family dancing to the song Don’t Touch Me by A-star. The expressions of the Levers throughout the dance routine make the video quite entertaining.
Take a look at the clip:
Shared on March 3, the clip has garnered over two lakh likes and tons of comments. Netizens were delighted to see the amusing dance by the Lever family and showered the comments section with love. While some declared that it is the best video they’ve seen, others pointed out how on point everyone’s are in the video.
“Simply simply awesome,” wrote an Instagram user. “What a treat to watch this video,” commented another. “The best family dance with a message,” pointed out a third.
“Johny Lever’s energy! Hats off,” said a fourth.
What do you think of this video?
