Journalist reports in six languages, video wows people

A journalist tweeted a video of himself reporting in six languages on Twitter and it was wowed people. He is seen reporting from Ukraine in the video.
Philip Crowther posted the video on his Twitter handle. (@PhilipinDC/Twitter)
Published on Feb 22, 2022 06:54 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

A video of a journalist reporting in six languages has gone all kinds of viral online. The video has also prompted people to share several appreciative comments. A few also expressed their wonder at the reporter’s skills.

The video was posted on Twitter by the journalist named Philip Crowther on his personal Twitter handle. “Six-language coverage from #Kyiv with @AP_GMS. In this order: English, Luxembourgish, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German,” he wrote while posting the video.

The British-German-Luxembourgian journalist, who works for Associated Press (AP), is seen reporting from Ukraine in the video. The clip has captured people’s attention and gone viral with over six million views.

The video, since being shared, has created a huge buzz online. People couldn’t stop commenting how much the video impressed them.

“Impressive,” wrote a Twitter user. “Amazing,” posted another. “Leave some languages for the rest of us,” joked a third. “Your brain is amazing!!!!!!!! I’m curious what language do you dream in?? Bravo!” praised a fourth.

This, however, is not the first video of the reporter that has impressed people. He often shares different videos of his coverage of various US and global news in different languages. And, his videos often leave people amazed.

What are your thoughts on this video?

