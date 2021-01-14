‘Just like her mom’: Dance video of Beyonce’s daughter Blue Ivy wins people over
A video of Beyonce’s daughter Blue Ivy Carter has now created a buzz online. Shared by her grandmother Tina Knowles, the video shows the 9-year-old rocking the dance floor with her amazing moves.
Knowles took to Instagram to share the video. It shows the little one dancing to Ciara's "Gimmie Dat". What’s interesting is that Knowles found similarities of her dance moves with another family member. No, it is not Queen Bey and Jay-Z. She wrote that Blue Ivy’s dancing reminded her of singer, and also the girl's aunt, Solange Knowles.
“Thi is Blue but I swear it looks like Solange dancing at this age,” Knowles wrote while sharing the clip.
Since being posted, the video has already gathered more than 9.1 lakh views. It has also accumulated tons of comments, including several from different celebrities.
American actress and singer Holly Robinson Peete commented on the clip and wrote, “Love this.” Author and activist Rachel Elizabeth Cargle commented, “The way she looked around to VERIFY that no one was on her level then went back to work. BABYYYYY! This is Bey’s child!”
“When ya Mama is Beyonce,” commented a Twitter user. “When you’ve been to mommy’s dance rehearsals, go Blue! She moves better than me,” expressed another. “Baby B...she get it from her momma!! Go head girl!!!” said a third.
What do you think of the video?
