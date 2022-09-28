K9 Labradors and German Shepherds inaugurate pet-friendly puja at Kolkata. Watch the ‘paw-stars’

Four dogs of Kolkata Police’s K9 squad are receiving lots of love and attention after they recently inaugurated the city’s first pet-friendly Durga Puja. Pictures and videos of the adorable canines are being shared by many on social media, including Kolkata Police.

“Paw Stars! Yesterday, 4 members of our Dog Squad - Labradors Molly & Camphor, German Shepherds Liza and Dinky made a very special appearance as chief guests at the inauguration of Kolkata’s first pet-friendly Durga Puja, courtesy Bidhan Sarani Atlas Club. Sharing a few glimpses,” the police department tweeted and shared a few images showing the dogs at the venue.

The post has been shared two days ago. Since being posted, the tweet has received close to 500 likes. People have also shared several comments appreciating the gesture by the puja organisers. “Excellent Puja celebration,” posted a Twitter user. “Olebabale. Great!! Thanks to the Puja Committee. ..,” shared another. “I really appreciate the gesture and sooo...happy to see that,” commented a third. “Wonderful beginning,” wrote a fourth.

Bidhan Sarani Atlas Club also took to their Facebook page to share a video and a few images from the event. In a post they wrote that the pandal was inaugurated on the auspicious day of Mahalaya, celebrated on September 25 this year. They added that this is the first time that the Kolkata dog squad took part in any puja. They also thanked the four dogs and Kolkata Police for being a part of the initiative.

Kolkata Police also posted a few more images on Instagram along with a descriptive caption. The post received love-filled comments from netizens. Many showed their reactions through heart emoticons. “This is so so so heartwarming,” expressed an Instagram user. “So cute, all of them,” wrote another. “So nice,” commented a third Instagram user.