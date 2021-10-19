Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kapil Dev channels inner Ranveer Singh in new ad, people react with memes
trending

Kapil Dev channels inner Ranveer Singh in new ad, people react with memes

The meme based on ad showcasing Kapil Dev portraying fashionable outfits like Ranveer Singh's has left people giggling.
Kapil Dev's look as Ranveer Singh in new ad.(Twitter/@Dusty_Bun6o4)
Published on Oct 19, 2021 11:03 AM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

Remember a few days ago an advertisement by CRED featuring Rahul Dravid went crazy viral online? Then have done it again and this time their video showcases none other than the celebrated cricket player Kapil Dev. In this video, the former team India captain is seen in a whole new look. He flawlessly portrays unusual fashion choices like actor Ranveer Singh. And now, the ad has prompted meme makers to post all sorts of hilarious posts. There is a possibility that their tweets will leave you giggling.

“Looks like Kapil Dev is going to do Ranveer Singh's biopic,” wrote a Twitter user mentioning the fact that Singh is playing the role of Dev in the upcoming movie ’83.

This Twitter user imagined what Ranveer Singh could be thinking after seeing the ad:

RELATED STORIES

Here’s what a few others shared:

In case you are yet to see the advertisement, take a look at the video:

What are your thoughts on the ad and the memes it sparked?

