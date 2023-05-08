Katy Perry reacts to viral video of her struggling to find seat at King Charles’ Coronation

King Charles III was crowned as the fortieth Sovereign of the United Kingdom and the 14 other Commonwealth realms, alongside Queen Consort Camilla. The grand ceremony, steeped in tradition and symbolism, took place at Westminster Abbey on May 6 this year. The Coronation of King Charles III was also televised, and millions tuned in to watch it. Since then, numerous videos from the ceremony have gone viral, including one of Katy Perry struggling to find her seat at the venue. Many even poked fun at her viral video, with some saying that her oversized hat obstructed her view. Now, Perry took it all in stride and gave an epic response to the trolls.

Katy Perry at the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023, in London, England. (REUTERS)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The viral video shared with the caption, “Katy Perry looking for her seat at the #Coronation,” shows the singer looking for her seat amongst the 2,200 guests that were invited to witness the historic event. Katy Perry wore a lavender skirt-top and complemented it with a large hat, matching gloves, and a pearl necklace.

Watch the video right here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After her video from King Charles III’s Coronation went viral, Katy Perry tweeted, “Don’t worry guys, I found my seat.”

Take a look at Katy Perry’s tweet below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being shared on May 6, Katy Perry’s tweet has raked up more than 10.3 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also received lakhs of likes and a flurry of comments. While many shared that she looked beautiful, others found the video relatable.

Here’s how people reacted to Katy Perry’s tweet:

“I laughed so hard. That was one of the most relatable moments of the coronation,” posted an individual. Another added, “Waiting for more updates! Psst- you look gorgeous.” “I was very worried, but thank God you found it,” commented a third. A fourth shared, “Haha can’t believe they broadcast. Katy Perry appeared to have lost her seat and had the cameras pointed directly at you.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON