KBC’s 10-year-old Ishit Bhatt got this Ramayan question wrong from Amitabh Bachchan. Can you answer it?

A Class 5 student from Gujarat, Ishit Bhatt, caught social media’s attention after his appearance on the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. The 10-year-old, who took the hot seat with striking confidence, went home empty-handed after failing to answer a ₹25,000 question based on the Ramayana. His performance soon sparked a wave of mixed reactions online, with many viewers calling out his overconfidence. Amitabh Bachchan asked Ishit Bhatt a Ramayan question on KBC — he got it wrong. Can you get it right?

The question that cost him the game

During the episode, Amitabh Bachchan asked Ishit, “What is the name of the first kanda of the Valmiki Ramayana?” The options were:

A: Bala Kanda

B: Ayodhya Kanda

C: Kishkindha Kanda

D: Yuddha Kanda

Before answering, Ishit asked the host to read out the options once again. After listening carefully, he confidently declared, “Sir ek kya uss mein chaar lock lagado, lekin lock karo,” and chose option B, Ayodhya Kanda. His assured tone drew laughter and applause from the audience, but the confidence was short-lived.

Before revealing the correct answer, here’s a quick test for you — can you answer it?

The correct answer is Bala Kanda. It is the first book (Kanda) of the ancient Hindu epic Ramayana, which sets the foundation for the entire story by describing the divine birth, childhood, and early life of Lord Rama.

Parenting debate

While Ishit Bhatt’s cheerful confidence initially entertained viewers, his outspoken behaviour during the episode soon divided opinions online. Some social media users felt he came across as “too sure of himself” or “a bit overconfident,” while others went a step further, questioning his manners and even his upbringing. However, many people quickly reminded critics that Ishit is only ten years old and that such enthusiasm is natural for a child on national television.