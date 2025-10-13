10-year-old boy Ishit Bhatt on KBC sparks parenting debate with ‘overconfidence’

Ishit Bhatt, a Class 5 student from Gujarat, has sparked a debate with his conduct on the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Bhatt appeared on the 17th season of the long-running quiz show which is hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, where his conduct on the hotseat led to backlash on social media. A young KBC contestant has sparked a debate with his conduct on the quiz show.

What KBC contestant Ishit Bhatt did

Ishit Bhatt, 10, began his innings on KBC by asking Amitabh Bachchan, 83, not to explain the rules of the game to him. “Mereko rules pata hain issiliye aap abhi mereko rules samjhane mat baithna (I know the rules, so don’t explain them to me),” he informed the host.

Bhatt then proceeded to answer the first four questions without waiting for Amitabh Bachchan to give him the four options. His tone was perceived as disrespectful by many viewers — at one point, for example, the young contestant interrupted Bachchan to say, “Option ke bina bol raha hun, lock karo ‘dance’. Jo bhi option hai lock karo.”

During the next question, he demanded, “Sir aap sawal toh poocho (Sir, just ask the question).”

His parents were filmed watching his progress from their seats in the audience.

KBC contestant ousted

In fact, the 10-year-old did not stumble until he reached the fifth question for 25,000 points.

Here, when presented with a question about the Ramayan, Bhatt asked Bachchan to give him the four options. After being given the options, he confidently chose option B, telling the Bollywood superstar: “Sir ek kya uss mein chaar lock lagado, lekin lock karo.”

Unfortunately for Bhatt, the answer he chose confidently was incorrect. He was ousted from Kaun Banega Crorepati without any winnings.

Parenting debate

Bhatt’s conduct on the show copped backlash, with thousands of social media users calling it “disrespectful” and “rude”. More than the youngster, it was his parents who became the target of backlash for ‘improper upbringing’.

“This kind of Uncouth behaviour & Crassness at this little age comes largely from Parents’ encouragement,” wrote one X user.

“His parents were looking at him so proudly for his behaviour... Shame on such parents,” another said.

“If you can't teach your kids humility, patience, and manners, they turn out to be such rude overconfident lot,” a popular X account ‘The Skin Doctor’ declared.

“It's okay if your child has knowledge, but if he doesn't have manners or if he doesn’t know how to talk in front of elders he can never be successful,” X user Rajanikant Soni opined.